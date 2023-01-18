Study reveals that pregnant women are more likely to have serious illnesses and can even die sometimes due to COVID-19

A thorough analysis of Covid’s effects on expectant mothers and their offspring is challenging because to the disparate studies that have been conducted.

According to a new study, pregnant women are more likely to develop serious illnesses and occasionally even pass away from infection. According to the Guardian, medical professionals also advised expecting mothers to get the Covid immunisation to lower the danger to both them and their unborn children.

An analysis of data from nearly 13,000 unvaccinated pregnant women reported in various nations was conducted recently at George Washington University.

The report, which was published in the BMJ Global Health, also emphasised a higher fatality rate.

Dr Emily Smith along with her co-workers analysed three per cent of the Covid-infected pregnant women who were admitted to intensive care, was four times more than the uninfected women. She reported that about two per cent of the infected women needed mechanical ventilation to help them breathe.

It also analysed that around seven per cent of pregnant women died from Covid compared to one per cent of those who avoided the infection.