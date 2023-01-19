Gulf country allows nationals of these 44 countries to use their driving licences

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior in the UAE has decided to allow 43 nationalities to drive a vehicle with their national license without restrictions during their visit to the UAE. People from these 44 countries can replace their national license with an Emirati license in the event of residency, after fulfilling a number of conditions.

Recognition of a foreign driving license means the use of national driving licenses in the UAE for purposes other than residency, while replacement means exchanging the national driving license for a UAE driving license during residency.

The conditions for recognizing a foreign driving license and driving a vehicle on the UAE’s roads include:

The license must be valid.

The entry into the country is for a purpose other than residency.

The conditions for replacing a foreign driving license with an Emirati one include:

To be among the countries permitted to exchange a driver’s license.

To have a valid residence permit.

The national license of its owner must be permanent and valid.

Passing a medical examination and complying with other requirements to exchange driving licenses.

Fulfilling the legal age in accordance with the laws and regulations of the UAE.

The Ministry has also released 25 countries around the world in which UAE citizens can replace their UAE driving license when residing in them. The list of countries includes Estonia, Albania, Portugal, Hungary, Greece, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Cyprus, Latvia, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Malta, Iceland, Montenegro, the United Kingdom, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Finland and China, in addition to the Republic of South Korea, are limited to recognizing the UAE driver’s license upon visit.