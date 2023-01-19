US-born great-grandmother of Spain becomes the world’s oldest living person, declares the Guinness World Records

The Guinness Book of World Records said Wednesday that a Spanish great-grandmother born in the US has surpassed all previous records for life expectancy.

Branyas Morera, the woman, is 115 years old and in wonderful health. Following the passing of 118-year-old French nun Lucile Randon, Morera was awarded the title. Before Morera was deemed the oldest person still living, Guinness World Records conducted a document verification process and spoke with her relatives.

She has spent the last twenty years living in the northern Spanish town of Olot. She is believed to have survived the two world wars, the 1918 flu, the 1936 Spanish civil war and Covid-19.

The 78-year-old Rosa Moret, Branyas Morera’s daughter, has said that her mother’s longevity is due to her genes. Moret claims her mother has never been hospitalised, never broke her bones and doesn’t feel any pain. She continues to live a healthy life.

Shortly after her 113th birthday, Morera was diagnosed with Covid-19 after which she was quarantined at her care home in Olot. However, she made a quick recovery.