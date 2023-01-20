Domestic air passenger traffic in India goes up by 47% last year

New Delhi: Data revealed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that the air passengers’ traffic registered an annual growth of 47.05% during the last year. The number of passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to December 2022 were 1232.45 lakhs. It was at 838.14 lakhs during the corresponding period of 2021.

The passenger load factors of all major airlines – Air India, SpiceJet, GoFirst, IndiGo, Akasa Air, AirAsia India and Vistara witnessed an upward trend in December 2022 compared to November 2022. Spicejet reported the highest passenger load traffic in the November-December 2022 period. The airline logged a 92% passenger load, followed by Vistara at 91% and IndiGo at 87%.

As per report, IndiGo registered the highest market share at 56. 1% in the year 2022. The airline reported a total passenger traffic of 690.93 lakhs in 12 months. However, IndiGo’s market share dropped marginally at 54.9% in December as opposed to 55.7% in November. Newly launched Akasa Air marked the occupancy of 83.8% during December.