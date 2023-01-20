Eight people suffer burns after gas cylinders explode in a shop in Pathanamthitta

Three gas cylinders in a chip business exploded on Friday afternoon at Central Junction in Pathanamthitta, injuring about eight persons.

Sources confirm that, the fire entirely destroyed four establishments.

As soon as the fire started to spread, the staff fled. Burn victims were taken right away to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital. None of the victims are in a life-threatening situation.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services arrived at the scene quickly to put out the flames. The fire has been put under control, and attempts are now being made to completely put it out.

While efforts were being made to put out the fire, there was an explosion.

Around 1.50 pm, a chips store near the Central Junction reported seeing a fire. It quickly spread to three nearby bakeries, a mobile store, and caused damage to all of them.