First snowfall of season in ‘sinking’ Joshimath, demolition work ongoing

Joshimath in Uttarakhand, known as the ‘sinking’ town, experienced its first snowfall of the year on Friday, prompting worries about land subsidence. Now that Joshimath’s land is subsiding and forcing people out of their homes, the situation there will be very difficult for the locals.

The town was covered in a thick layer of snow, compounding the problems of Joshimath’s residents, who are already facing eviction. The town may experience faster subsidence as a result of the constant snowfall.

Malari Inn and Mount View hotels have been deemed unsafe and are being torn down. Joshimath, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh were expected to experience snow and rain on January 19, 20, 23, and 24.

Other state districts, including Dhanaulti, Gangotri, Yamnotri, Hemkund Sahib, and Auli, also experienced recent snowfall.

According to Bikram Singh, the director of the Meteorological Center Dehradun, there is a chance of rain on January 19 and 20, and there is also a chance of snowfall on January 23 and 24.

In such a scenario, the Joshimath disaster-affected area’s government, administration, and district administration will need to be on high alert.

Joshimath is unquestionably headed for disaster as a number of the local homes have developed cracks in recent days, forcing residents to relocate to shelter camps. After land subsidence started in Joshimath, hundreds of residents were relocated to relief centres in secure locations. For the Joshimath families who have been impacted, the Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages worth crores of rupees.

The Gangotri National Highway is closed due to the ongoing snowfall in Uttarakhand.