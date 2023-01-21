20 suspects with PFI links charged in connection with murder case of Praveen Nettaru

In the July 2022 murder of Praveen Nettaru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 20 accused who have ties to the outlawed radical group Popular Front of India (PFI).

Investigations by the central counterterrorism law enforcement agency showed that the PFI formed secret teams called Service Teams or Killer Squads to carry out killings of its ‘perceived enemies’ and targets as part of its agenda to sow fear, communal hatred, and unrest in society and to advance its agenda of establishing Islamic Rule by 2047.

These members of the Service Team received weapons and training in attack and surveillance methods.

Senior PFI leaders gave these teams additional instructions on how to attack or kill specific targets.

PFI members and leaders met secretly in Bengaluru, Sullia Town, and Bellare Village, and Mustafa Paichar, the team’s leader, received orders to scout out, identify, and target a prominent member of each community.

Four people were identified in accordance with the guidelines. In July 2022, Praveen Nettaru, a district committee member for the BJP Yuva Morcha, was attacked and killed in broad daylight using deadly weapons in order to instil fear among the general populace and in particular among members of a specific community.

In addition to Sections 16, 18, and 20 of the UA (P) Act, 1967, and Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act, the accused have been charged under Sections 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 302 (punishment for murder), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.