Data reveals that around 180,000 more people died in Germany during the three years of the pandemic than expected

According to data released by the Ifo Institute on Friday, there were approximately 180,000 more deaths in Germany over the three years of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic than one may have anticipated. The research institution stated on its website that the excess death rate per 100,000 persons was 640 in the 80 and over age group and 92 in the 60 to 79 year age group.

According to the data, 51,000 more people in the 60 to 79 age group died than would have been expected, while 116,000 more people died in the 80 and older age group alone.

While there were only about 900 deaths among those aged 0 to 29, there were 12,000 more in the big 30- to 59-year-old age group.

The website mentioned that in the two younger age groups, the relative excess mortality was much lower.

As quoted by the website, Joachim Ragnitz, who is the deputy head of the Dresden branch of the Ifo, said: ‘The elderly were particularly poorly protected.’