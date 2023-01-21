Lenovo launches Yoga 9i Gen 8convertible laptop in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo has launched ‘Yoga 9i Gen 8’ convertible laptops in India. The new Lenovo Yoga 9i model has a starting price of Rs. 1,74,990 in India. It is currently available to pre-order from the official Lenovo site and deliveries will begin from January 29 at Lenovo Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, and Reliance. The laptop is available in 2 different colour variants — Storm Grey and Oatmeal.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 models will come with up to Windows 11 Pro onboard. This convertible laptop sports a 14-inch OLED PureSight touchscreen with up to 4K (3,840×2,400 pixels) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision support. The Lenovo Precision Pen 2 is also included in the box. The latest Lenovo Yoga 9i model is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, along with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The device gets a 2-megapixel full-HD and infrared webcam with smart facial recognition technology. There is a 360-degree rotating soundbar powered by 4 Bowers & Wilkins speakers and featuring Dolby Atmos support. The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 gets an edge-to-edge keyboard with a glass touchpad.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. It features two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB Type-A Gen 3.2 port, and a 3.55mm headphone/ mic combo jack. The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 can be used in 4 modes — laptop, stand, tent, or tablet.