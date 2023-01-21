Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings announces his decision to step down from the company as co-CEO

Reed Hastings, a co-founder of Netflix, has declared his intention to leave his position as co-CEO of the organisation. The choice came before nearly a full year of disappointing financial results.

In his place, Greg Peters, the previous CEO, will now lead the business alongside Ted Sarandos as co-CEO. The streaming juggernaut has endured a series of financial setbacks over the past year, but there have also been occasions for joy.

We can now definitively say whether Netflix’s losses from the previous year still had an impact on Hastings’ rash choice. But it is very likely the case.

Hastings was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area after being born in Boston, Massachusetts. He graduated from Bowdoin College in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and computer science. After college, he joined the Peace Corps and served as a teacher in Swaziland, Africa.

After returning to the United States, Hastings worked as a software developer at Adaptive Technology and then as a senior software engineer at Pure Software.