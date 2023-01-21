Strong earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits Argentina

Cardoba: A strong earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck 517 km North of Cardoba in Argentina. The earthquake tremors were felt also in Paraguay.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 104 km from Monte Quemado, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina. The earthquake struck at a depth of 600 kilometres.