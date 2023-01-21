DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Strong earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits Argentina

Jan 21, 2023, 02:11 pm IST

Cardoba: A strong earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck 517 km North of Cardoba in  Argentina. The earthquake tremors were felt also  in Paraguay.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival to thank the daiva and seek the divine being’s blessings

The epicenter of the earthquake was 104 km from Monte Quemado, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina. The earthquake struck at a depth of 600 kilometres.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 21, 2023, 02:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button