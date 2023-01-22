Bharti Airtel launches 5G services in 4 more cities

Cuttack: Leading telecom and internet service provider in the country, Bharti Airtel introduced its 5G services in 4 cities in Odisha. The 5G services will be available in Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela.

Airtel 5G Plus services are currently operational at Bali Sahi, Dolamandap Sahi, Near Temple, Mangala Lane, Sea Beach, Gundicha Temple, Kumbharpada, Penthakata, Nilachakra Nagar, Chakratirtha Road in Puri.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.