More classified items were discovered during the Justice Department’s search of Biden’s home.

The US Justice Department conducted a new search of President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday and discovered six more items, including documents with classification markings, according to a statement issued by the president’s lawyer Saturday night.

According to his lawyer, Bob Bauer, some of the classified documents and ‘surrounding materials’ dated from Biden’s time in the United States Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009. Other documents date from his time as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 to 2017, according to Bauer.

According to the lawyer, the Department of Justice, which conducted a 12-hour search, also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president.

The president agreed to allow the DOJ to search ‘the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material,’ according to Bauer.

According to the attorney, neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search. Biden is spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

According to Bauer, Justice Department investigators planned the search with Biden’s lawyers ahead of time, and the president’s personal and White House lawyers were present at the time.

Other classified government records were discovered this month at Biden’s Wilmington home, and in November at a private office he maintained at a Washington, D.C. think tank after leaving the Obama administration as vice president in 2017.