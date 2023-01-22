Northern Hungary’s rivers flood as a result of heavy rains.

As more rain, sleet, and snow are predicted for the weekend, the water authority has raised the alert after unusually heavy rains this month caused flooding on several waterways in northern Hungary.

The local stream in the village of Josvafo, which is close to the Slovakian border, inundated some of the streets and caused road closures. On the Sajo and Tarna rivers in northern Hungary, the highest level of alert for the third grade is in effect.

Josvafo Mayor Gabor Jona said as he checked the water levels, ‘January used to be a cold month with snow, and we only had floods in March. We hope that there won’t be any more floods, but the forecasts indicate that the rain will persist, so we must be prepared,’