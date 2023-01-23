Australia to expedite acquisition of sea mines to strengthen maritime defence

Australia announced on Monday that it would expedite plans to purchase sophisticated sea mines to defend its ports and maritime routes from ‘potential aggressors’ in light of China’s intentions to expand its influence in the Pacific region.

The so-called smart sea mines are made to distinguish between military targets and other kinds of ships, according to a statement from the defence department.

The purchase of smart sea mines is being accelerated by (Australia), which will aid in protecting Australia’s maritime approaches and securing sea lines of communication, according to the statement. Modern sea mining technology serves as a potent deterrent to potential attackers.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday that Canberra would spend up to A$1 billion ($698 million) on the high-tech underwater weapons, though the defence department provided no additional information.

According to the report, which cited unnamed defence industry sources, the federal government will soon announce a deal to purchase ‘a substantial number’ of sea mines from a European weapons supplier.