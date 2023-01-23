Body of a missing 6-year-old found inside a Tamil Nadu Panchayat Office septic tank

The body of a missing six-year-old boy was found inside the Panchayat office of a village close to Chengalpet, Tamil Nadu, in an open septic tank. When his father was going to a neighbouring RO plant to get drinking water, the youngster went missing.

The father, Manikandan, from the village of Sasthirambakkam in the Chengalpet district of Tamil Nadu, accompanied his six-year-old son Pradeep to a nearby RO plant to get drinking water.

Manikandan was concentrating on getting water in the midst of a large crowd and believed that his son was nearby. But when he returned with the water, he was horrified to discover his son went missing. Manikandan and others in the area started a frantic hunt for Pradeep. However, they were horrified to find his body in the panchayat office’s exposed septic tank.

When Palur police arrived, they took the deceased to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for the necessary post-mortem procedures and an autopsy.

The Panchayat Secretary and the Overhead Tank Operator were both suspended in the meantime by District officials. They also demanded an explanation from the Panchayat president, alleging the official’s irresponsibility.

A probe into the six-year-death old’s has also been opened by the Chengalpattu Sub-Collector.