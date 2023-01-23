DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Drug peddling: Doctors, medical interns among those booked in Mangaluru

In the past month, the Mangaluru Police have arrested 24 people for drug trafficking and consumption, including doctors and medical interns.

Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka Law & Order, ’24 persons including Serving Doctors,Medical Interns MBBS students have been booked for drug peddling & consumption by Mangalore Police. Two doctors suspended by KMC Mangalore.’

The Karnataka Police detained a man in Mangaluru earlier this month and found 16 grammes of illegal drugs, estimated to be worth Rs. 1.56 lakh.

Bengaluru has recently seen a large increase in drug-related arrests. The Karnataka Police previously declared that they had started a mission to eradicate drugs from the state and that such crimes would not be tolerated.

