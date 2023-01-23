The first trailer of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s most-awaited movie ‘Selfiee’ has been released

The much-anticipated film ‘Selfiee,’ starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, has just published its first teaser, and based on it, we can already predict how much fun the movie will be. On February 23, 2023, Akshay and Emraan’s debut film together is scheduled for release.

The comedy-drama ‘Driving Licence,’ which also has Diana Penty and Nushratt Bharucha in significant roles, is translated into English.

The fourth installment’s debut trailer, which is brimming with emotion, humour, and action, was released by the producers on Sunday. The nearly two-minute trailer gives us a glimpse into the world of a father and son who are huge Vijay (Akshay Kumar) fans.

Emraan, a devoted father and an RTO officer, will go to any length to take a selfie with his hero. However, things did not go as planned when they saw the real side of their hero.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is going to be a rollercoaster ride with lots of drama, action, comedy, and dance. The trailer is set to the 90s superhit track ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari.’