Three people detained in Noida for operating fraudulent insurance company

A fake call centre in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was busted by the Mumbai Police’s Cyber Police Division, and three people were taken into custody for defrauding dozens of people across the nation out of crores of rupees under the guise of promising them higher returns when their insurance policies came to maturity.

Anujkumar Baleshwar, Sandip Kumar Laltaprasad, and Ravikumar Singh, all citizens of Uttar Pradesh, have been identified as the accused.

After a complainant lost Rs. 4.5 crores all at once, there was a crackdown. Cyber police agents have been working nonstop over the past 15 days to shut down phoney call centres that advertise jobs or tempt people with higher returns in the insurance industry.

Cybercrime deputy commissioner Balsing Rajput stated: ‘The mastermind is a repeat offender. We are trying to find out from where they get access to such a huge amount of data. This is a much bigger racket and more people are involved. The accused mostly targeted senior citizens.’

The accused were found in possession of policies issued by various insurance companies, according to the cyber police. Police were able to solve 14 different cheating cases and found that the accused used 27 different bank accounts to conduct business.

‘As per our records, a gang of three managed to scam people in Mumbai and collectively siphoned off Rs 5.5 crores from their bank accounts. The suspects duped people in Mumbai, Delhi, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,’ said the DCP.

According to the police, each gang member had their work cut out for them. One of them withdrew money, another opened fictitious bank accounts, bought sim cards, and additionally promised to disburse loans after obtaining the victims’ Aadhaar card information. The third suspect, who is the case’s mastermind, formerly worked at one such call centre. According to police, the gang has been operating for more than two years and used mobile phones primarily for business.

Two additional suspects are wanted by police in connection with the case. The police seized 18 ATM cards, 12 mobile phones, 5 laptops, and Rs. 44,000 during the call centre raid.

The accused have been arrested on charges of impersonation, fraud, forgery, and criminal intimidation. They have been held in custody by the police until Tuesday, January 24.