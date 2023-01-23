UAE companies work with BP to produce sustainable aviation fuel

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) [RIC:RIC:ADNOC.UL], a state-owned oil company in the United Arab Emirates, and the oil giant BP (BP.L) have agreed to conduct a joint feasibility study on exploring the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the UAE, according to a statement released by Masdar on Friday.

Using municipal solid waste and renewable hydrogen, the agreement—which also involves Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company Tadweer and Etihad Airways—would investigate the production of SAF as well as other products like renewable diesel and naphtha.

Utilizing the skills of the five partners, the feasibility study will assess the project’s technical and financial viability. If the study’s findings are encouraging, the partners will focus on creating the first commercial-scale production facility in the area in Abu Dhabi, according to Masdar.