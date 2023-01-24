Failed to sing National anthem; airport officials nabs Bangladeshi man with fake passport

A foreign national who was staying in India with a fraudulent passport was apprehended by airport authorities in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, when he failed to sing the national anthem. The incident happened on Monday, and the suspect was revealed to be a citizen of Bangladesh.

After being held, the individual was asked to show his birth certificate and his Indian government-issued passport. The immigration officer then requested him to sing the Indian National Anthem because she was still on edge about him.

As a result of the man’s inability to do so, the immigration official complained to Peelamedu Police.

Anwar Hussain, a 28-year-old Bangladeshi man, was identified as the suspect after an inquiry. The police have opened a probe to determine how he fabricated the documents.