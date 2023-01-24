Families of those killed in 737 MAX crash to speak at Boeing’s arraignment

According to a court document, more than a dozen of family members of those killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes intend to speak at the planemaker’s federal court arraignment in Texas on Thursday.

Following objections from the families of those killed in the two crashes to a 2021 plea agreement, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ordered Boeing to appear and be charged with a felony in 2021 last week. As part of its $2.5 billion January 2021 Justice Department deferred prosecution agreement over a 737 MAX fraud conspiracy charge related to the aircraft’s flawed design, Boeing received immunity from criminal prosecution.

The families asked O’Connor to revoke Boeing’s immunity from prosecution, claiming that the Justice Department ‘lied and violated their rights through a secret process.’

People killed in the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are regarded legally as ‘crime victims,’ according to O’Connor’s October decision. Family members had urged him to order Boeing to be charged with a felony and order it to be arraigned.