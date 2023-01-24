Imkong L Imchen, MLA from Nagaland, quits NDPP, joins BJP

Imkong L. Imchen left the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party on Tuesday and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was a major setback for the party. The change occurs before Nagaland’s assembly elections.

Imkong L. Imchen, a four-term member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, submitted his resignation from the body on January 20 due to ‘personal grounds.’

He had declared that he would stand for office in the upcoming state Assembly election and added that he would be open to running for the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly on the BJP ticket.

Imkong L. Imchen ran for the Naga People’s Front (NPF) in the 2018 state Assembly election from Koridang A/C 28. He outpolled T Chalukumba Ao by 128 votes to win the election. Last year, Imkong L. Imchen became a member of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).