In response to NATO expansion, Russia makes military reforms

The newly appointed general in charge of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine said that Russia’s new military reforms are a response to potential NATO expansion and the ‘collective West’ using Kyiv to launch a hybrid war against Russia.

In his first public remarks since being named to the position on January 11, Valery Gerasimov acknowledged difficulties with troop mobilisation. This came after President Vladimir Putin was forced to reprimand the military due to public outcry.

Gerasimov told the news website Argumenty I Fakty in comments published late Monday that the military reforms, which were announced in mid-January, have Putin’s approval and can be modified to address security threats to Russia.

According to Gerasimov, who is also the head of Russia’s military general staff, ‘today, such threats include the aspirations of the North Atlantic Alliance to expand to Finland and Sweden, as well as the use of Ukraine as a tool for waging a hybrid war against our country.’