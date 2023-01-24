Karnataka CM: Congress shut down Lokayukta to cover up government fraud

The opposition Congress and the ruling BJP are engaged in a fierce corruption war ahead of the state assembly election. To further stoke the fire, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai responded to the Congress’ call to action to ‘stop corruption, save Bengaluru’ by asserting that the previous administration shut down the Lokayukta only to cover up its scandals.

On Monday, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth day, after receiving flower tributes, Bommai referred to the Congress party as the ‘Gangotri’ of corruption and asserted that he had the records of a 60% premium paid in Bengaluru to the Siddaramaiah government.

They talk about corruption now only to hide their errors, Bommai stated. ‘The people who shut down the Lokayukta are protesting and teaching in nearly 300 locations. Why was the Lokayukta closed down? The Anti-Corruption Bureau was established after several cases were brought against 59 people, including the CM, and *B* reports were filed in each instance.’

‘Lokayukta has now received referrals for all of those instances. The previous administration had been corrupt. They are demonstrating in order to hide their wrongdoing. The fact that the Congressmen talk about corruption is a farce,’ the CM said.

The CM responded to the Congress party’s comparison of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler by asserting that the public is aware of PM Modi’s record and that criticising him would be equivalent to spitting in the air.