Lunar New Year flights in South Korea disrupted by severe weather

Authorities reported on Tuesday that the harsh winter weather had forced nearly 500 flights to and from the South Korean tourist island of Jeju to be cancelled, ruining traveler’s last day of the Lunar New Year holiday.

An airport spokesman told Reuters that all 466 domestic flights and 10 international flights that were scheduled to travel to and from Jeju International Airport have been cancelled.

88 of Korean Air Lines’ daily flights into and out of the island have been cancelled, the airline has confirmed.

The season’s coldest temperatures were recorded on Tuesday, and southern regions of the country, including Jeju, were expected to experience significant snowfall and ferocious winds.

According to the Yonhap news agency, morning lows in Seoul dropped to minus 16.4 Celsius (2.5 Fahrenheit) and to minus 25.5C in the northern county of Cheorwon, prompting weather authorities to issue cold wave alerts for most of the nation.

Numerous ferry trips across the nation were also cancelled, according to Yonhap.