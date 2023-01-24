Medvedev claims that Moscow has enough weapons.

On Tuesday, Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, retaliated against Western claims that Moscow was running low on missiles and artillery, claiming that Moscow’s arsenal was sufficient to continue fighting in Ukraine.

‘Our adversaries are keeping an eye on us and occasionally claim that we lack one thing or another. I want to let them down. Everything is sufficient for us,’ at a Kalashnikov factory in Izhevsk, about 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) east of Moscow, Medvedev made the statement.

Medvedev could be seen inspecting Kalashnikov rifles, artillery rounds, missiles, and drones in a video he posted on his Telegram channel.

Thousands of artillery shells and missiles have been fired at Ukraine by Russia since its invasion exactly 11 months ago, according to Ukrainian and Western military officials, who claim that Russia is running out of weapons.

During the visit, Medvedev informed officials that drones were particularly in demand for what Moscow refers to as its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.