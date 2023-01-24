DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Ukraine denies claims made by Russia that it is keeping weapons at its nuclear power plants

Jan 24, 2023, 08:06 am IST

Monday’s allegations by Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR) that Ukraine was keeping weapons from the West in its nuclear power plants were refuted by a senior Ukrainian official.

Reuters was unable to confirm the claims because the Russian spy agency did not provide any supporting documentation.

 

According to an SVR statement, the Rivne nuclear power station in northwest Ukraine has received HIMARS rocket launchers, air defence systems, and artillery ammunition from the United States.

