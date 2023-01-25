Follow Center’s instructions when holding Republic Day festivities, parade: HC’s order to Telangana government

The Telangana High Court has ordered the state government to organise Republic Day celebrations and a parade in accordance with instructions from the central government.

In the midst of a controversy over the state government’s failure to host the official Republic Day parade, the court issued its order. Instead, the National Flag was going to be hoisted at Raj Bhavan by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Parade Ground in Hyderabad used to host annual Republic Day celebrations with the governor and chief minister in attendance.

However, amid an ongoing dispute between the KCR-led government and Governor Soundararajan, concerns were voiced this time about the chief minister’s attendance at the Republic Day celebrations.