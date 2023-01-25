Lloyd Morrisett, experimental psychologist and co-creator of Sesame Street dies at the age of 93

Sesame Street co-creator and experimental psychologist Lloyd Morrisett passed away at the age of 93. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organisation Morrisett co-founded, which was previously known as Children’s Television Workshop, shared the news of his passing on social media.

‘Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93,’ said a statement posted to the Twitter account. The cause of the death is not known yet.

Morrisett, who was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on November 2, 1929, came up with the concept while serving as Vice President at the Carnegie Corporation of New York and conducting study on how television may be utilised to educate young children.

Sesame Street has been in existence since 1969. It was deliberately kept fast-paced so as not to bore kids with low attention spans and employed humour, music, action, and an engaging visual style to keep its audiences hooked.

The show has been a beloved part of many American childhoods, and has since become a nostalgic favourite among adults who grew up watching it.