Punjab University’s screening of PM Modi-BBC series interrupted midway

The BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not allowed to be screened on campus on Wednesday, according to Panjab University officials. While students were watching it, the screening was cut off in the middle.

The National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, was showing the documentary at the university’s student centre.

This occurred in the midst of a commotion at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University following an announcement by the Students Federation of India (SFI) that they would show the BBC documentary on the campus of the institution. This happened in spite of a warning from the university administration asking students not to watch the documentary.

To stop any further unhappy incidents, the administration then locked the university’s gates.

Following the commotion that resulted, several SFI members were taken into custody, and the documentary’s screening was postponed. Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar charged SFI with causing campus uproar.