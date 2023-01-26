74th Republic Day: Google doodle shows hand-cut paper art, by Ahmedabad based rtist

New Delhi: Search giant Google has commemorated India’s 74th Republic Day with an artwork that uses intricately hand-cut paper and features iconic landmarks such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block, a contingent and motorcycle-borne ‘Daredevils’. The doodle depicts the letters ‘g’, ‘o’, ‘g’, ‘l’ and ‘e’ in lowercase black fonts while a circle over the dome of the President’s House symbolically represents the other ‘o’ in ‘Google’.

‘Today’s doodle celebrating India Republic Day was illustrated by Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based guest-artist Parth Kothekar’, the software giant said in a note shared on the doodle on its website. A peacock and floral patterns add a layer of charm to the art in monochrome. It also features a video of the doodle in the making.

‘My inspiration was to create a portrait of India’, says the artist. ‘Today’s doodle artwork is crafted from intricately hand-cut paper. Many elements of the Republic Day parade are represented in the artwork, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan (where the president resides), the India Gate, the CRFP marching contingent, and motorcycle riders. Happy Republic Day, India!’ the note said.

On this day in 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state with the adoption of the Constitution. ‘India gained its freedom from the British Empire in 1947 and began drafting its Constitution soon after. The India Constituent Assembly took two years to discuss, modify, and approve the governing document, and when adopted, India became the country with the longest constitution. The adoption of this document paved the way for democracy and empowered Indian citizens to elect their own representatives’, the note said.

‘To celebrate the national holiday, there are various parades around the country, with the largest one taking place at Rajpath (now Kartavya Path), a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi’, it said. After a ceremonial wreath laying to honour fallen soldiers, regiments of India’s armed forces and tableaus representing cultural and historical heritage march through the street. To conclude the festivities, the Beating Retreat ceremony takes place on the evening of January 29.