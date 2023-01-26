This herbal tea could be useful to overcome your stress, overwhelming

There is no denying that we encounter a variety of stressful events in our daily lives. There are many techniques that can assist manage stress, including meditation, writing, and yoga. It has an impact on our skin and look in addition to our health. To maintain the health of the body and brain, some lifestyle modifications must be made in order to handle stress.

There are several ayurvedic treatments that can assist relieve stress in addition to some foods that can. In actuality, some herbal tea varieties might be beneficial.

Dr. Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, an Ayurveda doctor, provided a recipe for a herbal drink on Instagram that not only reduces stress but also weariness and feelings of worry. The solution is rose tea.

The Ayurveda expert stated, ‘Rose Tea is my go-to drink when I feel pressured, overwhelmed, anxious, or plain exhausted.’

She also detailed the benefits of rose, as per Ayurveda, noting how it helps with fever and illnesses like gastritis, sore throats, laryngitis, and sunstroke as well as promoting skin complexion and cardiovascular health.

Just a few dried rose petals and a glass of hot water are required. Rose petals should be added to the water and let to infused. After a short while, strain and take a sip.

Rose tea, according to Dr. Savaliya, is useful for treating a variety of conditions, including mouth ulcers, excessive thirst, vomiting, migraines, acidity, excessive bleeding, sadness, anxiety, and overthinking.