Woman from Surat commits suicide with note on hands, ‘I want to live but my husband…’

In Surat, Gujarat, a woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her residence. The woman allegedly wrote about her ordeal on her hands before making the drastic decision, blaming her husband for ‘troubling her.’

The incident happened in the Lingayat region of Surat. and the police have opened a case and begun an investigation. The woman’s body was found hanging by the neighbours, who then called for an ambulance, but doctors pronounced her dead before they arrived.

According to early reports, the woman was dissatisfied with her marital life. ‘I want to live but my husband is troubling me a lot,’ the note inscribed on her hands read.

Praveen Goswami, her husband, pulls rickshaws. It’s been eight years since their wedding. The woman lived in Surat with her family despite being a Jharkhand native. Her husband and two children remain behind.