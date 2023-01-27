India-US relations are very important to us: Biden administration

Before National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s vital visit, the Biden Administration stated that India is a significant partner of choice for the United States. Ajit Doval will travel to the US to meet with the country’s senior officials, including his counterpart Jake Sullivan.

Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson for the State Department, was quoted by PTI as stating that ‘India is an essential partner of choice for the United States in a number of domains, and that includes trade cooperation.’

Of certainly, security cooperation is part of it. Cooperation in technology is also a part of it. I don’t want to get in front of any meetings that might be coming up or the process in general, he added.

Patel continued, ‘This (India-US relations) is, of course, of huge importance to us.’

On January 31, NSA Ajit Doval will go to Washington, DC, to take part in the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies’ (iCET) first-ever high-level meeting with US NSA Jake Sullivan.

In order to facilitate goal-oriented cooperation, India and the US jointly established the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). The National Security Councils of both countries will share leadership of the new mechanism.