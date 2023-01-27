Shakira’s outfits, handwritten lyrics and electric guitar to be on display for a museum exhibit in Los Angeles

Shakira’s two outfits worn during a Super Bowl halftime performance, her handwritten lyrics, and her heavily crystalised electric guitar are among the items that will be on display for a museum exhibit in Los Angeles.

The multi-Grammy winner’s exhibition will debut on March 4, according to a statement from the Grammy Museum on Thursday.

In the museum’s permanent Latin music section, an exhibition titled ‘Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience’ will display 40 items from her personal collection.

Shakira’s musical development will be examined in the museum display, from her beginnings as a Latin singer in Colombia to her rise to superstardom as a multi-genre artist who performs bachata, rock, Bhangra, and reggaeton.

‘It’s an honour to have the journey of my career displayed at the Grammy Museum,’ Shakira said in a statement. ‘These pieces are a testament to so many indelible moments that I cherish, and I’m so happy to be able to relive these memories with those who have and continue to support me as an artist.’