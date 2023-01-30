CM requests report after over 300 people in Himachal become ill from drinking tainted water

On Sunday, the number of people who reportedly became ill from drinking tainted water in 12 villages in Himachal Pradesh’s Nadaun sub-division reached 300.

The outbreak of water-borne diseases has affected residents of 12 villages, including Banh, Jandgi Gujran, Jandali Rajputan, Panyala, Pathiyalu, Niyati, Rangas Chowki Haar, Thain, and Sankar.

The head of Rangas Panchayat, Rajeev Kumar, reported that 300 people had fallen ill. Hospitals in Hamirpur have received referrals for some patients. He added that every household has experienced two to three illnesses as a result of drinking tainted water from the Jal Shakti department.

According to Kumar, the illness is thought to be brought on by the high concentration of bacteria in the water. He explained it away by saying that the pit where the water comes from was contaminated.

Villagers claimed the outbreak was brought on by the water being supplied from a tank that was still being built without being filtered.

The district administration and the Health department have been ordered to take good care of the patients and make sure there is never a shortage of medications or other supplies by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is also a Naudan MLA. He has also asked state and district-level organisations to submit a thorough report. Teams from the health department have arrived in the affected villages to treat the locals under the direct supervision of Dr. RK Agnihotri, the chief medical officer for Hamirpur.