Full list of public holidays in GCC countries in 2023

Dubai: Authorities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have released the full list of public holidays. GCC countries- UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait- observe several public holidays. These holidays are a mixture of religious observances and days of national celebration and recognition.

UAE public holidays in 2023:

Gregorian New Year: January 1

Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Expected April 20-23)

Arafat Day: Dhul Hijjah 9 (Expected June 27)

Eid Al Adha: Dhul Hijjah 10-12 (Expected June 28-30)

Hijri New Year: July 21

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 29

National Day: December 2-3

Saudi Arabia public holidays in 2023:

Founding Day 2023: February 23

Eid Al Fitr 2023: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Expected April 20-23)

Arafat Day 2023: Dhul Hijjah 9 (Expected June 27)

Eid Al Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah 10-12 (Expected June 28-30)

Saudi Arabia National Day: September 23

Qatar public holidays in 2023:

National Sports Day 2023: February 14

Eid Al Fitr 2023: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Expected April 20-23)

Arafat Day 2023: Dhul Hijjah 9 (Expected June 27)

Eid Al Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah 10-12 (Expected June 28-30)

National Day: December 18

Oman public holidays in 2023:

Hijri New Year (Muharram 1st)

Prophet’s birthday (12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal)

Isra and Miraj (27th of the month of Rajab)

National Day (November 18-19)

The day the Sultan assumed the reins of power in the country (January 11)

Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Expected April 20-23)

Eid Al Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah 10-12 (Expected June 27-30)

Bahrain public holidays in 2023:

Eid Al Fitr 2023: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Expected April 20-23)

Arafat Day 2023: Dhul Hijjah 9 (Expected June 27)

Eid Al Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah 10-12 (Expected June 28-30)

Labour Day: May 1

Hijri New Year: July 21

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 29

National Day: December 16

Kuwait public holidays in 2023:

Al-Israa wal Miraaj (Prophet’s Ascension) 2023: February 18

National Day: February 25

National Day: February 26

Eid Al Fitr 2023: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Expected April 20-23)

Arafat Day 2023: Dhul Hijjah 9 (Expected June 27)

Eid Al Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah 10-12 (Expected June 28-30)

Hijri New Year: July 21

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 29