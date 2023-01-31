Full list of public holidays in GCC countries in 2023

Dubai: Authorities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have released the full list of public holidays. GCC countries- UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait- observe several public holidays. These holidays are a mixture of religious observances and days of national celebration and recognition.
UAE public holidays in 2023:
Gregorian New Year: January 1
Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Expected April 20-23)
Arafat Day: Dhul Hijjah 9 (Expected June 27)
Eid Al Adha: Dhul Hijjah 10-12 (Expected June 28-30)
Hijri New Year: July 21
Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 29
National Day: December 2-3
Saudi Arabia public holidays in 2023:
Founding Day 2023: February 23
Eid Al Fitr 2023: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Expected April 20-23)
Arafat Day 2023: Dhul Hijjah 9 (Expected June 27)
Eid Al Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah 10-12 (Expected June 28-30)
Saudi Arabia National Day: September 23
Qatar public holidays in 2023:
National Sports Day 2023: February 14
Eid Al Fitr 2023: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Expected April 20-23)
Arafat Day 2023: Dhul Hijjah 9 (Expected June 27)
Eid Al Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah 10-12 (Expected June 28-30)
National Day: December 18
Also Read: Gulf country introduces free four-day transit visa for stopovers
Oman public holidays in 2023:
Hijri New Year (Muharram 1st)
Prophet’s birthday (12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal)
Isra and Miraj (27th of the month of Rajab)
National Day (November 18-19)
The day the Sultan assumed the reins of power in the country (January 11)
Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Expected April 20-23)
Eid Al Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah 10-12 (Expected June 27-30)
Bahrain public holidays in 2023:
Eid Al Fitr 2023: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Expected April 20-23)
Arafat Day 2023: Dhul Hijjah 9 (Expected June 27)
Eid Al Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah 10-12 (Expected June 28-30)
Labour Day: May 1
Hijri New Year: July 21
Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 29
National Day: December 16
Kuwait public holidays in 2023:
Al-Israa wal Miraaj (Prophet’s Ascension) 2023: February 18
National Day: February 25
National Day: February 26
Eid Al Fitr 2023: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Expected April 20-23)
Arafat Day 2023: Dhul Hijjah 9 (Expected June 27)
Eid Al Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah 10-12 (Expected June 28-30)
Hijri New Year: July 21
Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 29
Post Your Comments