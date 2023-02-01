‘Replacing old ‘political’ vehicles..’: FM Sitharaman’s slip of tongue drowns parliament in laughter!

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mad a rather ‘political’ mistake- using the word in place of ‘polluting’- as she delivered her Budget 2023-24 speech in the Lok Sabha today, triggering laughter among ruling BJP-led NDA members. The Sansad TV telecast did not show how the Opposition reacted, but laughing sounds were clear in the audio.

‘Vehicle replacement is an important ongoing policy’, she said, ‘Replacing old political vehicles .. umm sorry old polluting vehicles will be a priority’, the finance minister said, drawing laughter from parliamentarians. ‘I know!’, she said with a smile, corrected herself, and stressed the word ‘polluting’ in place of ‘poitical’ multiple times as she continued on, speaking about replacing old vehicles as part of an environment conservation policy.

‘Replacing old polluting vehicles is an important part of greening our economy’, she said. ‘In furtherance of Vehicle Scrapping Policy mentioned in the Budget 2021-22… states will also be supported’, she added. This is the last full budget that the government will present in the Budget before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024.