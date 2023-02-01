The deadline for restaurant employees’ health cards extended to February 15

The deadline for staff of all restaurants in Kerala, including bakeries and roadside shacks, to obtain health cards has been extended by the state government till February 15. However, starting on Wednesday, the authorities will severely enforce their order that food packages must bear a sticker or slip that indicates the day and time the food was prepared as well as the recommended time frame for consumption.

Veena George, the health minister, had earlier issued a warning to food preparation and sales establishments that they would be forced to close on February 1 if their staff members didn’t obtain health cards by January 31.

However, given the massive influx of health card applications, owners of hotels, restaurants, and other eateries asked the government to request an extension of the deadline. The hotel owners have been allowed till February 15 to obtain health cards for their personnel after taking into account the Minister’s request.

She also gave orders for all licenced physicians in the state to give health cards to hotel staff after conducting the required physicals. The Minister threatened that beginning on February 16, ‘severe action would be taken against violators of the regulation on the health card.’