A leading maker of advanced military surveillance drones in the US to sell two such drones to war-hit Ukraine for $1

A renowned American manufacturer of cutting-edge military surveillance drones, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, announced on Wednesday (February 1) that it was prepared to sell two of these drones to a war-torn Ukraine for just $1.

According to the business, it has been pleading with the US government for months to provide Ukraine access to its Grey Eagle and Reaper drones, which the US military has successfully deployed for surveillance and targeted attacks over Afghanistan, Syria, and other combat zones.

General Atomics said the drones, which can fly long distances at mid-altitudes, were one of the most obvious, force-enhancing technologies that Ukraine needed in its war against Russia.

According to a statement, the company’s chief executive Linden Blue said, ‘From the outset of the Russian invasion, we began looking for options to respond to the requests of Ukrainian forces with our products, including the MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1C Gray Eagle.’

Blue said that General Atomics offered to train Ukrainian operators at no cost to the US or Ukrainian governments.