Beyonce announces North American, European tour from May to September after six long years

Queen Beyonce is back! After a lengthy six-year absence, the singer will go on a tour. Beyonce made the announcement that she would be going on tour this year and playing across Europe and North America a few days before the Grammy awards ceremony, where she is the most nominated artist.

The singer will embark on her ‘first solo tour in nearly six years’ during the performances, which are scheduled for May and June in Europe and July through September in the United States and Canada.

Since the news was released four days before the 65th Grammy Categories, where Queen Bey is up for nine awards, it has given supporters optimism that she would attend the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday.

According to Variety, there is speculation she may even perform at the ceremony, possibly alongside her husband and fellow superstar Jay-Z, who the entertainment magazine reports will take the stage with rapper and producer DJ Khaled.

Beyonce’s name, so far, has not been announced by the organisers in the list of performers.