Police in Hyderabad detained members of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti student wing after they hosted a screening of the contentious BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots. On Wednesday, the incident happened on the Osmania University campus.

The BRS student wing members had gathered at Osmania University for a showing of the BBC documentary at the campus’ Arts College. When Hyderabad police arrived on the scene, the screening was stopped.

The students were then further detained and taken to the Osmania university police station. The Osmania University Inspector of Police claims ‘Yesterday at around 3:30 pm, 6 students were taken into preventive custody at Osmania University’s arts college. Later on in the evening, they were let go. There is no registered case.’

A brawl between Congress and BJP members occurred on Monday in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, during a public showing of the divisive BBC documentary. To prevent any undesirable incidents in the area, nearly 50 police officers had to be deployed.

A senior advocate and BJP MP named Mahesh Jethmalani claimed that the BBC ‘desperately’ needed money and was stealing it from Chinese-affiliated Huawei. Why is BBC so hostile toward India? Because it needs money so badly that it will steal it from Huawei, a company with ties to the Chinese government, and use it to further Huawei’s objectives (BBC a fellow traveller, Comrade Jairam?) Simple money-for-propaganda exchange is involved. ‘BBC is for sale,’ declared Mahesh Jethmalani.

Maria Zak Harrovian, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, said, ‘I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it is yet another evidence of BBC waging an information war on different fronts – not only against Russia, but also against other global centres of power pursuing an independent policy.’ Russia has also criticised the contentious documentary.