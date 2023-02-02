ED claims AAP used money from Delhi liquor scam to support its campaign in Goa

The Aam Aadmi Party allegedly used the funds obtained from the alleged Delhi liquor scam for election campaigning in Goa, according to the Enforcement Directorate’s statement on Thursday. In the chargesheet submitted in the case, the ED stated, ‘Investigation of the trail of this kickback so far has revealed that part of these funds were used in the election campaign of the AAP.’

The AAP won two seats in the 2022 elections for the Goa Assembly.

The ED claims that almost Rs 70 lakh in cash was paid to the volunteers who made up the AAP’s survey teams. The investigation agency claimed that Vijay Nair, the AAP’s communications coordinator, ‘told some people involved in the campaign-related work to receive the payments in cash.’

It also claimed that Vijay Nair received kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore on behalf of the AAP from a group that included Telangana CM KCR’s daughter Kavitha Kalvakuntla, YSRCP MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, and his son Raghav Magunta.

According to the central agency, Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally conspired with Dinesh Arora, an aide to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, to facilitate the transfer of the funds.

On Thursday, the ED presented the case’s supplementary chargesheet to Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. The supplementary charge sheet named AAP’s Vijay Nair, businessmen Sarath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally, and Amit Arora.

Manish Sisodia was not named on the chargesheet. The ED informed the court that additional investigation into the situation is ongoing.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, and the leader of the AAP responded to the ED’s accusation by calling it ‘completely fictional.’