Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap can’t stop praising Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan

Anurag Kashyap, the director, can’t stop praising Shah Rukh Khan for his most recent movie, Pathaan, saying that the Badshah of Bollywood provides the Hindi film industry with a much-needed break with his action movie, which has shattered all box office records. Pathan is being praised for its plot, songs, and of course Shah Rukh Khan’s actions. Pathan is the heaviest Hindi movie to surpass the Rs 300 crore barrier in India.

Pathaan, a film directed by Siddharth Anand, was made available on January 25 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia also appear in the movie.

Pathaan’s first week collection in India now stands at Rs 315 crore plus. Earlier, the film became the fastest Hindi movie to enter the Rs 200 crore-club in India and now according to trade pundits, the film will enter the Rs 400 crore club faster than any other film.

With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has returned to films after a gap of more than 4 years. He took a break post the failure of Zero.