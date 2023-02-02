French actress Juliette Binoche to be honoured at Spain’s top film honours, the Goya awards

The Spanish Film Academy announced on Wednesday that French performer Juliette Binoche will receive a prize at Spain’s most prestigious film awards, the Goyas, later this month.

On February 11, in the southern city of Seville, an International Goya will be presented to the 58-year-old, according to a release.

In ‘The English Patient,’ for which she received an Oscar, and other movies that helped her become a household name, the academy praised Binoche for her ‘amazing trajectory.’

Her status as ‘one of the most admired and recognisable names in European cinema’ was also praised.

At the previous year’s film awards, the film academy gave famed Australian star Cate Blanchett its first-ever International Goya.

Born in Paris in 1964, Binoche has worked with top directors such as Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France’s New Wave cinema, and Canada’s David Cronenberg in a career spanning four decades.