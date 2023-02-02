Funeral of controversial top Vatican cardinal George Pell in Sydney sees some protests with chants of ‘shame’

On Thursday, some protesters confronted mourners at the funeral of controversial top Vatican cardinal George Pell in Sydney while yelling ‘shame’ at them. At the age of 81, Pell passed away in Rome last month and was buried there amidst irate demonstrations and a sizable police presence.

Pell was the most senior Catholic official to be convicted of child sex abuse. When the decision was reversed in 2020, he was later declared innocent. He was the most senior Church official ever imprisoned for such offences and the highest ranking Catholic cleric in Australia.

Pell’s admirers refer to him as a ‘saint for our times.’ However, some claim that he shields priests who abuse children.

Police lined barricades as he was being laid to rest to keep protesters away from the thousands of mourners queuing to get into the funeral.

Police outside St Mary’s Cathedral had to intervene to separate mourners from the angry protesters, one of whom was arrested.

Protesters cried ‘shame’ and waved banners declaring ‘Pell Burn in Hell’. Meanwhile, a small group of Pell supporters draped rosary beads over the ribbons.