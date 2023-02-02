IED blast during search operation in Jharkhand’s Latehar: 3 CRPF personnel injured

Ranchi: Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Thursday during a search operation in the forest area of Jokepani, Jharkhand, the CRPF officials said. According to the CRPF officials, they have also recovered 4 rifles including LMG along with the Jharkhand police.

‘A search operation was launched by the joint team of 209 CoBRA and Jharkhand Police in the forest area of Jokepani, Nawatoli, Latehar, Jharkhand’, CRPF said in a statement adding that all the jawans have been evacuated and are getting medical treatment at Ranchi.

As the troops inched forward checking every suspected spot in the region, they recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition. ‘The recovery included a 5.56 INSAS LMG, two 7.62 SLR Rifle, a 5.56 INSAS Rifle, 13 assorted magazines, and 470 assorted rounds’, it added.