Jammu and Kashmir administration demolishes a shopping complex belonging to Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir

On February 2, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government destroyed a shopping centre owned by Hurriyat leader and former Mirwaiz of South Kashmir Qazi Yasir. The facility, which was in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was demolished by the authorities because they believed it to be an illegal structure. The state government has been resolutely enforcing its territorial boundaries against encroachers and land squatters.

The government has started a significant effort to reclaim hundreds of acres of state-owned Kahcharayi land that have been taken by individuals, mainly powerful politicians and high-ranking officials. Additionally, on Thursday in Anantnag, action was taken against Qazi Yasir during the drive.

Government officials said that Yasir ‘had illegally built this shopping complex, and the land also belongs to the state.’ The officials said that the complex was demolished while the shops were sealed and they would be handed over to the municipal council of Anantnag.

‘We have demolished the complex and the shops have been sealed. The shops will be handed over to the Municipal council Anantnag for further use,’ they added.