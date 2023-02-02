‘Never ended’: Covid pandemic still remain as global health emergency: Warns WHO

All around the world, the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has been causing havoc on people’s minds. The course of life has changed in every way. Everything has been affected by it, including lifestyle and professional working methods. Despite our best efforts to have the pandemic end, it continues to be a worldwide health emergency.

There is no question that ‘we are in a lot better condition now’ than there was a year ago, when the Omicron wave was at its height, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday, as the world enters the fourth year of the pandemic. He claimed that COVID-19 is still a health emergency. ‘In the past eight weeks, more than 170,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19’. And that’s just the reported deaths. We know the actual number is much higher’, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference.

‘Three years ago today, I declared a public health emergency of international concern over the global spread of COVID-19 – the highest level of alarm under the International Health Regulations and, for the moment, the only level of alarm’, Ghebreyesus said He said he has been advised by the Emergency Committee for coronavirus disease that ‘COVID-19 remains a global health emergency’.

The Committee acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic may be approaching an ‘inflexion point’. ‘Achieving higher levels of population immunity globally, either through infection or vaccination, may limit the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on morbidity and mortality, but there is little doubt that this virus will remain a permanently established pathogen in humans and animals for the foreseeable future’, he said.

It noted that while eliminating the virus from human and animal reservoirs is highly unlikely, mitigation of its devastating impact on morbidity and mortality is achievable and should continue to be a ‘prioritised goal’ .’We can’t control the virus, but we can do more to address the vulnerabilities in populations and health systems’, he said, adding that this means vaccinating 100 percent of the most at-risk groups.

It also means increasing access to testing and early antiviral use; taking context-specific measures when there is a surge in cases; and maintaining and expanding laboratory networks. He also called for fighting misinformation relating to the virus and vaccinations. The novel coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019. Globally, there have been more than 752.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6.8 million deaths till date, according to WHO.

So far, 13.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally, with 89% of health workers and 81% of older adults (over 60 years) having completed the primary series. The WHO chief said he remains hopeful that in the coming year, the world will undergo transition to a new phase in which hospitalisations and deaths are reduced to the lowest possible level, and health systems are able to manage Covid-19 in an integrated and sustainable way. ‘Vaccination will remain an essential part of our approach. We are now working to determine the most effective mechanism for advising Member States and manufacturers on vaccine composition and vaccination frequency’, he said.